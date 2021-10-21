State rep wants Peru PD off the Jelani Day case

The chairman of the House Black Caucus has requested the Peru Police Department turn over the Jelani Day investigation to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, formally requested state police take over the investigation Oct. 14 in a letter written to Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka. The letter was publicly posted Tuesday.

The cause of Day’s death is unknown.

“The current investigation has included some unsettling discrepancies and inconsistencies including with the analysis of surveillance video and the securing of the crime scene among other issues,” Bucker wrote. “There have been multiple autopsies and an independent pathology report done and the results have raised more questions about Jelani’s death.

“The family is convinced that foul play is involved and no entity that has handled this case thus far has been able to rule that out.”

State Rep. Kam Buckner's letter

Buckner commented on his Twitter page: “Jelani and his family deserve justice and answers.”

Pyszka said Thursday afternoon he has not received the letter and deferred responding until such time as he’s seen it. Buckner said Thursday afternoon “because of ongoing conversations and information gathering, it wasn’t sent and the request to Chief Pyszka wasn’t made until (Wednesday).”

“I’ve been made aware there may be one (a letter) coming,” Pyszka said. “But I have not received one.”

Illinois State Police is, as a matter of record, one of the investigating agencies in the Jelani Day case. Police have stated in multiple press releases the Day case is being handled by a “multi-jurisdictional investigative unit” consisting of members from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office; Peru, La Salle and Bloomington police departments, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Coroner’s Office, and FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Day’s family has been critical of the investigation, and they have hired their own private investigator and had an independent autopsy conducted. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Civil Rights advocacy group led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has scheduled a rally Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Peru to bring awareness to the case.

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was identified as the body found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard also have been reported found in the La Salle-Peru area.

The public is asked to assist investigators with any tips or information by calling 815-433-2161.