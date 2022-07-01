Pro-abortion rights rally in Ottawa protests overturn of Roe v Wade

Roughly 300 people attended a Stand with Planned Parenthood Ottawa rally in Washington Square on Thursday to protest the recent overturn of Roe v Wade.

The event was called Bans off our Bodies: We won’t go back. Nicole O’Shea, leader of Stand with Planned Parenthood Ottawa, organized the rally via Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, the rally was meant to be a show of support to local Planned Parenthood clinics and in support of reproductive rights. It acknowledged abortion likely will be protected in Illinois, but the rally is meant to be a voice for women everywhere.

Scott Olson (left) and Ashley Bernhardt (right) protest the recent overturn of Roe v Wade on June 30, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

Participants wore pink, made signs and stood on the edge of Washington Square in protest, chanting and cheering when cars honked as they passed the rally.

Ottawa resident Jade Hughes came to the protest with her husband, Justin, and her young daughter, Autumn. Jade said she came to the rally to support women and she’s doing this for her daughter.

“Women need a voice, especially in our small town,” Jade said. “I also hope [the rally] sways people on the fence and shows support to women.”

Jade’s husband, Justin, said he came out for the same reason. “More men need to be out here supporting their wives — and women.”

Protesters in Washington Square Park in Ottawa rally against the recent overturn of Roe v Wade on June 30, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

Ilse Bute and Lee Colleran were at the protest together and said they remember a time before Roe v Wade. “I can’t believe I’m out here again,” Bute said.

Colleran agreed with Bute and said the overturn of Roe v Wade is not protecting unborn babies, it is an attack on women.

“This is not about babies, if it was then there would be free formula, free childcare, free prenatal care,” Colleran said. “They’d be taking care of the babies and not just the unborn.”

La Salle resident Keelia Gladhill said she is concerned about the precedent set by overturning Roe v Wade. “It effects men, transgender people, the LGBTQ community, nonbinary people and everyone.”

The rally was peaceful and there were no counter protesters present. O’Shea said in an interview last week she’s considering taking a group of women to Washington D.C for the women’s march on July 9.