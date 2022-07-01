Lane closures slated Wednesday on La Salle, Columbus streets in Ottawa

Contractors will be working in two downtown Ottawa manholes relining sewer pipes beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.

The center lane in some blocks of both southbound La Salle Street and northbound Columbus Street will be closed to all traffic. Additional lane closure for traffic control and safety may also be required.

The city asks driver to use caution and be aware of the signage posted. Allow extra time for travel driving in either area and consider additional construction in the downtown Ottawa area, including work at the Veterans Memorial Bridge, when making traveling plans.

This phase of the sewer project is expected to be completed Wednesday and the streets reopened to traffic by mid-day.