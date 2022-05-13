News Tribune & The Times 2022 Graduate Showcase

Enter a photo of your Class of 2022 Graduate!

Show off your Graduate or post your Graduation pictures in our 2022 gallery today! We look forward to honoring our Class of 2022 students!

Before uploading your photo, make sure you are in the correct category: College, High School or Junior High/Middle School

In the Title, please include their Name and School.

In the Caption, please include future plans, messages of encouragement and/or favorite memories.

Enter here.

Thank you to our title sponsor:

Financial Plus

Thank you to our other sponsors:

Maze Lumber

City of Peru

McDonalds

Smith’s Sales Service

Please allow up to one business day for photos to be approved and posted.