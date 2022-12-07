Boys soccer: Meet The Times All-Area Team for the 2022 season

Here is The Times 2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team, as selected by The Times sports staff:
FIRST TEAM
Richie Armour, Serena, jr., MF
Armour, who scored 16 goals and passed for 12 assists, was a key player in controlling the middle of the pitch and helping the Huskers to a school-record 21 victories as well as a Class 1A regional championship. He had two goals and two assists in Serena’s opening postseason win over Sandwich. Armour was named to the All-Little Ten Conference team.
Garett Cook, Earlville, sr., GK
Cook recorded 205 saves, five shutouts and 14 victories in net for the Red Raiders. Had a career-best 20 saves in a pair of matches this fall and stopped the lone penalty kick he faced. He was named unanimously to the All-LTC team for the third straight season and finished his career with 409 saves and 16 shutouts. Cook was named to The Times All-Area first team as a junior and to the second team as a sophomore.
Griffin Cook, Earlville, jr., F/MF
Cook finished the season with 21 goals and 21 assists for the Red Raiders. He netted hat tricks against Hinckley-Big Rock, Mooseheart and Yorkville Christian. He recorded at least a point in 15 of the 19 matches he played in. Cook was named to the All-LTC team for the second consecutive season and was a Times All-Area second-team pick as a sophomore.
Tanner Faivre, Serena, jr., F
The 2022 Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Faivre registered an area-best 46 goals and 25 assists in helping lead the Huskers to school records in wins (21), goals (122) and assists (90). He had a six-goal game against Hinckley-Big Rock, scored four times in a match against Sandwich and had four assists against Yorkville Christian. Faivre was a unanimous All-LTC pick for the second consecutive season and was a Times All-Area second-team selection as a sophomore.
Camden Figgins, Serena, sr., F/MF
Figgins, also a sectional qualifier in golf, finished the season with 28 goals and 17 assists for the Huskers. He ended his career fourth in program history with 39 assists and fifth with 75 goals. He recorded a hat trick against Sandwich and had a dozen multipoint matches. Figgins was a unanimous All-LTC pick for the second consecutive season and was voted to The Times All-Area first team as a junior, second team as a sophomore and honorable mention as a freshman.
Brady Grabowski, Streator, sr., F
Grabowski scored 23 goals – in the top five for a season in program history – and posted five assists in helping the Bulldogs capture 15 victories this fall. He had a four-goal match against Manteno and hat tricks against Plano, Indian Creek and Peotone. He was named to the All-Illinois Central Eight Conference team for the second straight season as well as the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional 13 first team. Grabowski was a Times All-Area second-team pick as a junior.
Lance Grandgeorge, Somonauk, jr., F
Even after missing a couple of matches to illness, Grandgeorge still scored an eye-popping 40 goals to go with six assists. He had a six-goal match against Indian Creek, scored five goals against Princeton and recorded three goals or more in six other outings. He was a unanimous selection to the All-LTC squad for the third consecutive season, while also earning all-sectional honors this fall. Grandgeorge was voted to The Times All-Area first team as a freshman and sophomore.
Parker Phillis, Streator, sr., D
Phillis, as he was the previous two seasons, was the standout defender inside a tough Bulldogs defensive core. Although relied on for defense, he scored four goals and added nine assists. He helped Streator allow only 1.7 goals per match. He was named to the All-ICE Conference team for the third straight season, and for the second consecutive year was voted to the IHSSCA All-Sectional 13 first team. Phillis was a Times All-Area first-team pick as a sophomore and a junior.
Luke Rader, Somonauk, jr, MF
Despite missing a number of matches because of illness or injury, Rader was second in the area with 24 assists while also finding the back of the net 13 times, including a hat trick in a match against Indian Creek. He posted four-assist outings against Oregon, Princeton and Hinckley-Big Rock. Rader was a unanimous selection to the All-LTC team and was a Times All-Area honorable mention as a sophomore.
Noah Russow, Streator, so., F/MF
The lone underclassman voted to the All-Area first team, Russow registered 19 goals and passed for 13 assists in helping the Bulldogs record 15 victories during the fall. He had a half dozen multigoal matches and recorded at least a point in 17 of the 23 matches he played in. Russow was named to the All-ICE Conference team and was a Times second-team pick as a freshman.
Diego Vazquez, Earlville, sr., F/MF
Vazquez finished third in the area with 29 goals to go along with 14 assists for the 14-win Red Raiders. He netted five goals against Sandwich, four against Princeton and a hat trick against DePue/Hall. He recorded seven multigoal games and at least one point in all but two matches. He finished his career at Earlville with 77 goals – 17 being game-winners – and 42 assists. Vazquez was a unanimous selection to the All-LTC squad for the third consecutive time and was a Times first-team pick as a sophomore and junior.
—
SECOND TEAM
Bradley Armour, Serena, sr., D
Luis Baez, Sandwich, sr., MF
Carson Bahrey, Somonauk, jr., D
Carson Baker, Serena, jr., GK
Ethan Cela, Ottawa, sr., F
Coleton Eade, Somonauk, sr., GK
Cooper Langston, Serena, sr., D
Landon Muntz, Streator, jr., MF
Kayden Page, Sandwich, so., F
Evan Snook, Ottawa, so., MF
Adam Williamson, Streator, sr., D
—
HONORABLE MENTION
Trenton Fruit, Earlville, jr., F
Carlos Gonzalez, Earlville, jr., D
Adam Gross, Ottawa, sr., MF/D
Braxton Hart, Serena, sr., D
Evin Hensley, Somonauk, jr., D
Alexander Houk, Ottawa, jr., D
Chase Lafferty, Somonauk, jr., D