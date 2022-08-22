The Times 2022 Boys Soccer Previews: Team-by-Team Capsules

Ottawa
Coach: Kevin Olesen (first season)
2021 fall record: 15-7-2, 4-3 Interstate 8
Top returners: Ethan Cela (sr., F), Adam Gross (sr., MF), Landen Thorsen (sr., D), Brian Diederich (jr., MF), Zander Houk (jr., D), Alan Sifuentes (jr., D), Malikhai Stayton (jr., D), Brady Wendt (jr., GK), Evan Snook (so., MF)
Key newcomers: Connor Diederich (so., MF), Mason Jaegle (so., MF), Collin Lyons (so., MF), Grayson Skinner (so., MF)
Worth noting: The Pirates posted 15 victories in Jeff Davis’ last season as head coach, and Olesen takes over the reins after 12 years as an assistant. ... Ottawa lost key players from last fall to graduation, including 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year Gio Resendez (52 goals), Kenny Harsted, Ray Moore and Jon Sczewczuk, but returns a solid mix of experienced and younger players. Snook was an honorable mention All-I8 honoree after registering six goals and seven assists in his rookie season. ... “We’re coming off back-to-back winning seasons, and we’re focused on continuing that trend this year,” Olesen said. “The team has put in a lot of work during the offseason and preseason practices. We have excellent team chemistry, and that has established an exciting culture. Some of our players have shuffled positions, but they’re adapting to their new roles, and it’s going to make us more diverse with regards to our tactical approach. We’re looking forward to kicking off our season this week against Roanoke-Benson.”
—
Streator
Coach: J.T. Huey (second season)
2021 fall record: 18-7, 5-2 Illinois Central 8
Top returners: Parker Phillis (sr., SW), Keaton Yednock (jr., D), Adam Williamson (sr., D), Declan O’Connor (sr., D), Noah Camp (jr., GK), Jimmy Sokol (sr., GK), Noah Russow (so., MF), Landon Muntz (jr., MF), Connor Akin (sr., MF), Kannin Angelico (sr., F), Brian Huichapa (sr., F), Brady Grabowski (sr., F), Chris Moreno (sr., D), Rodrigo Alvarado (jr., F), Moe Bacon (so., F), Landen Mascote (jr., D)
Key newcomers: Stephen Goplin (jr., D), Alex Gonzales (jr., D), Christian Cerda (jr., M), Alex Lopez (jr., D), Nick Pollet (jr., F), Miguel Lopez (so., F), Giovani Gutierrez (jr., M)
Worth noting: The Bulldogs return eight of 11 starters from a squad that claimed 18 wins, including winning the first regional title in program history and first postseason championship since a 1999 Class A sectional title before boys soccer added a regional round. ... Phillis was an All-IC8 pick as well as an All-Sectional and All-Area selection. Camp made 167 saves, Russow recorded 14 goals and 14 assists, Grabowski 11 goals and Muntz seven goals and 12 assists. ... “We have a lot to live up to coming off a regional championship, and we fully have the mindset to get back to sectionals as well as get a conference title,” Huey said. “Our defense will continue to frustrate other offenses, and we are looking to get increased offense production out of our senior leadership. Teams will be gunning for us, so we cannot be complacent in our play and be better than we were in ‘21.” ... Streator opened the season Monday at Princeton, and this coming Saturday hosts its Streator Invitational.
—
Earlville
Coach: Larry Heiden (eighth season)
2021 fall record: 14-7, 3-4 Little Ten
Top returners: Diego Vazquez (sr., MF), Garett Cook (sr., GK), Griffin Cook (jr., F), Ryan Browder (jr., MF), Rocco Morsovillo (jr., D), Carlos Gonzalez (jr., D), Easton Fruit (so., D)
Key newcomers: Isaac Vazquez (fr., MF)
Worth noting: While the Red Raiders return all but two starters - Bryar Keller and Kyle Jungels - from last fall and Heiden says finding players that can replace their production will be key to our success, there is plenty of talent back. ... “The combination of Diego Vazquez (28 goals) and Griffin Cook (25 goals) should wreak some havoc on opponents, and Garett Cook will once again be the anchor to our defense,” Heiden said. “Everyone knows what we will get out of those three players, but if we really want to take the steps to competing against the top three teams in the conference, the production and progression we get from Browder, Fruit, Morsovillo, Gonzalez and others will really be key our success.”
—
Serena
Coach: Dean DeRango (17th season)
2021 fall record: 14-6-1, 5-1-1 Little Ten
Top returners: Cam Figgins (F), Tanner Faivre (F), Hudson Stafford (F), Braxton Hart (D), Bradley Armour (D), Cooper Langston (D), Carson Baker (GK), Hunter Staton (MF), Richie Armour (MF), Matt Farrell (D), Beau Raikes (MF)
Worth noting: The Huskers return All-LTC selections in Figgins (27 goals, 14 assists) and Tanner Faivre (23 goals, 16 assists), as well as Stafford (six goals, 12 assists). ... “We return a very experienced team in 2022, and our top three scorers are all back,” DeRango said. “On defense we return three of the four starters and will have a new goalie this year in Baker. We should have great team speed; our defense will be physical as usual, and we look to be one of the top teams in the conference. The kids are working extremely hard and are fired up for the start of the season.”
—
Newark-Seneca
Coach: Elizabeth Skwarczynski (first season)
2021 fall record: 10-9-3, 4-3 Little Ten
Top returners: Collin Collet (sr., D), Nathan Kath (jr., D), Lance Pasakarnis (jr., D), Logan Pasakarnis (jr., MF/GK), Henry Mathre (jr., D)
Key newcomers: Gabin Lumeau (sr., D)
Worth noting: The Norsemen - while losing Times First Team forward Angel Fernandez (37 goals, nine assists) - return a number of key players for first-year coach Skwarczynski, who previously coached the Minooka girls team and last season was the freshman coach at Yorkville, to build around. ... “We are looking forward to a good season, and although we lost a lot of seniors last year, our juniors have really stepped it up for the younger players,” Skwarczynski said. “We are making strides to improve the technical and tactical play of our game. Our plan is to build this program from the bottom up with hopefully getting the junior high soccer teams and the community involved in supporting the big overall vision.”
—
Somonauk
Coach: Jonathan Liechty (seventh season)
2021 fall record: 20-3, 6-1 Little Ten
Top returners: Lance Grandgeorge (jr., MF), Coleton Eade (jr, GK)
Worth noting: The Bobcats won a regional title and LTC Tournament championship last season. ... Grandgeorge and Eade were both All-LTC performers last fall, the former recording 36 goals and 21 assists, and the latter posting nine shutouts in net. “We are excited to compete this fall,” Liechty said.
—
Sandwich
Coach: Arron Mlot (11th season)
2021 fall record: 0-20-1, 0-7 Interstate 8
Top returners: Luis Baez (sr., MF), Kayden Page, Alex White
Worth noting: The Indians will be “pretty young and inexperienced, but a hardworking group” this fall, according to Mlot. ... The veteran coach said he and the team will be counting a lot on the play of Baez. “Luis is the heartbeat of this team.” Mlot said. “His teammates and peers and our youngest players in the community look up to him. His understanding of the culture of soccer in Sandwich is beyond his years, and he has an ability to see the ‘big picture.’ He understands his role and how he fits into that space.”