The 104th annual Little Ten Conference Boys Basketball Tournament at a glance, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

A look at the 104th annual Little Ten Conference Boys Basketball Tournament (at Somonauk High School and Middle School)

Saturday, January 28

Game 1 — (9) DePue 61, (8) LaMoille 48

Game 2 — (7) Indian Creek 66, (10) Hiawatha 48

Game 3 — (6) Somonauk 77, (11) Leland 40

Monday, January 30

Game 4 — (1) Serena 72, (9) DePue 22

Game 5 — (5) Newark 56, (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 47

Tuesday, January 31

Game 6 — (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 71, (7) Indian Creek 36

Game 7 — (3) Earlville 69, (6) Somonauk 51

Thursday, February 2

At Somonauk Middle School

Game 8 — (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 44, (9) DePue 11

Game 9 — (6) Somonauk 94, (7) Indian Creek 75

At Somonauk High School

Game 10 — (1) Serena 46, (5) Newark 41

Game 11 — (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 57, (3) Earlville 46

Friday, February 3

Game 12 — (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy vs. (6) Somonauk, 5 p.m. (Consolation championship)

Game 13 — (5) Newark vs. (3) Earlville, 6:30 p.m. (Third-place game)

Game 14 — (1) Serena vs. (2) Hinckley-Big Rock, 8 p.m. (Championship game)