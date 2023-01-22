January 22, 2023
Over the years at the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament — Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

By Brian Hoxsey

Year by year champions/runners-up/title game scores of the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament

YearChampionRunner-upScore
2023Dee-MackTremont52-17
2022FieldcrestEureka47-28
2021Canceled by COVID-19
2020EurekaFieldcrest62-48
2019EurekaEl Paso-Gridley41-37
2018EurekaLexington57-42
2017EurekaRidgeview52-28
2016TremontLeRoy40-31
2015TremontTri-Valley52-46
2014El Paso-GridleyTremont60-48
2013El Paso-GridleyTremont46-42
2012El Paso-GridleyLeRoy54-50
2011El Paso-GridleyRidgeview46-38
2010RidgeviewTremont65-48
2009RidgeviewEl Paso-Gridley60-56
2008RidgeviewFlanagan-Woodland53-44
2007FlanaganRidgeview36-34
2006FlanaganRidgeview48-35
2005Gibson City-Melvin-SibleyRidgeview39-30
2004RidgeviewFlanagan44-35
2003RidgeviewFlanagan54-46
2002Blue RidgeRidgeview47-39
2001Blue RidgeLeRoy48-38
2000Blue RidgeTri-Valley52-44
1999Tri-ValleyRidgeview44-38
1998Tri-ValleyEl Paso-Gridley40-37
1997RidgeviewTri-Valley39-34 (OT)
1996RidgeviewTri-Valley39-28
1995Tri-ValleyRidgeview63-52
1994RidgeviewTri-Valley55-45
1993RidgeviewBlue Ridge57-24
1992RidgeviewHeyworth41-40
1991RidgeviewHeyworth44-43
1990ChenoaBlue Ridge46-43
1989Blue RidgeLexington44-40
1988Blue RidgeOctavia56-37
1987Blue RidgeTri-Valley35-34
1986ChenoaTri-Valley30-28
1985Tri-ValleyLexington56-28
1984HeyworthTri-Valley50-44
1983HeyworthChenoa36-30
1982LexingtonTri-Valley49-41
1981Saybrook-ArrowsmithLexington61-41