Over the years at the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament — Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Year by year champions/runners-up/title game scores of the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament

Year Champion Runner-up Score 2023 Dee-Mack Tremont 52-17 2022 Fieldcrest Eureka 47-28 2021 Canceled by COVID-19 2020 Eureka Fieldcrest 62-48 2019 Eureka El Paso-Gridley 41-37 2018 Eureka Lexington 57-42 2017 Eureka Ridgeview 52-28 2016 Tremont LeRoy 40-31 2015 Tremont Tri-Valley 52-46 2014 El Paso-Gridley Tremont 60-48 2013 El Paso-Gridley Tremont 46-42 2012 El Paso-Gridley LeRoy 54-50 2011 El Paso-Gridley Ridgeview 46-38 2010 Ridgeview Tremont 65-48 2009 Ridgeview El Paso-Gridley 60-56 2008 Ridgeview Flanagan-Woodland 53-44 2007 Flanagan Ridgeview 36-34 2006 Flanagan Ridgeview 48-35 2005 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Ridgeview 39-30 2004 Ridgeview Flanagan 44-35 2003 Ridgeview Flanagan 54-46 2002 Blue Ridge Ridgeview 47-39 2001 Blue Ridge LeRoy 48-38 2000 Blue Ridge Tri-Valley 52-44 1999 Tri-Valley Ridgeview 44-38 1998 Tri-Valley El Paso-Gridley 40-37 1997 Ridgeview Tri-Valley 39-34 (OT) 1996 Ridgeview Tri-Valley 39-28 1995 Tri-Valley Ridgeview 63-52 1994 Ridgeview Tri-Valley 55-45 1993 Ridgeview Blue Ridge 57-24 1992 Ridgeview Heyworth 41-40 1991 Ridgeview Heyworth 44-43 1990 Chenoa Blue Ridge 46-43 1989 Blue Ridge Lexington 44-40 1988 Blue Ridge Octavia 56-37 1987 Blue Ridge Tri-Valley 35-34 1986 Chenoa Tri-Valley 30-28 1985 Tri-Valley Lexington 56-28 1984 Heyworth Tri-Valley 50-44 1983 Heyworth Chenoa 36-30 1982 Lexington Tri-Valley 49-41 1981 Saybrook-Arrowsmith Lexington 61-41