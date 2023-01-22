Over the years at the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament — Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Year by year champions/runners-up/title game scores of the McLean County/HOIC Girls Basketball Tournament
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|2023
|Dee-Mack
|Tremont
|52-17
|2022
|Fieldcrest
|Eureka
|47-28
|2021
|Canceled by COVID-19
|2020
|Eureka
|Fieldcrest
|62-48
|2019
|Eureka
|El Paso-Gridley
|41-37
|2018
|Eureka
|Lexington
|57-42
|2017
|Eureka
|Ridgeview
|52-28
|2016
|Tremont
|LeRoy
|40-31
|2015
|Tremont
|Tri-Valley
|52-46
|2014
|El Paso-Gridley
|Tremont
|60-48
|2013
|El Paso-Gridley
|Tremont
|46-42
|2012
|El Paso-Gridley
|LeRoy
|54-50
|2011
|El Paso-Gridley
|Ridgeview
|46-38
|2010
|Ridgeview
|Tremont
|65-48
|2009
|Ridgeview
|El Paso-Gridley
|60-56
|2008
|Ridgeview
|Flanagan-Woodland
|53-44
|2007
|Flanagan
|Ridgeview
|36-34
|2006
|Flanagan
|Ridgeview
|48-35
|2005
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|Ridgeview
|39-30
|2004
|Ridgeview
|Flanagan
|44-35
|2003
|Ridgeview
|Flanagan
|54-46
|2002
|Blue Ridge
|Ridgeview
|47-39
|2001
|Blue Ridge
|LeRoy
|48-38
|2000
|Blue Ridge
|Tri-Valley
|52-44
|1999
|Tri-Valley
|Ridgeview
|44-38
|1998
|Tri-Valley
|El Paso-Gridley
|40-37
|1997
|Ridgeview
|Tri-Valley
|39-34 (OT)
|1996
|Ridgeview
|Tri-Valley
|39-28
|1995
|Tri-Valley
|Ridgeview
|63-52
|1994
|Ridgeview
|Tri-Valley
|55-45
|1993
|Ridgeview
|Blue Ridge
|57-24
|1992
|Ridgeview
|Heyworth
|41-40
|1991
|Ridgeview
|Heyworth
|44-43
|1990
|Chenoa
|Blue Ridge
|46-43
|1989
|Blue Ridge
|Lexington
|44-40
|1988
|Blue Ridge
|Octavia
|56-37
|1987
|Blue Ridge
|Tri-Valley
|35-34
|1986
|Chenoa
|Tri-Valley
|30-28
|1985
|Tri-Valley
|Lexington
|56-28
|1984
|Heyworth
|Tri-Valley
|50-44
|1983
|Heyworth
|Chenoa
|36-30
|1982
|Lexington
|Tri-Valley
|49-41
|1981
|Saybrook-Arrowsmith
|Lexington
|61-41