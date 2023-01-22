The Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments at a glance, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

A look at the 2023 Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys and Girls Tournaments — at multiple sites, including El Paso-Gridley High School, Eureka College and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center

January 14, 16-21, 2023

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(8) LeRoy 48, (9) Tri-Valley 41 (OT)

(4) El Paso-Gridley 64, (13) Fisher 31

(5) Fieldcrest 62, (12) Dee-Mack 31

(7) Heyworth 54, (10) Flanagan-Cornell 37

(6) Tremont 67, (11) Ridgeview 66

Monday, January 16

(12) Dee-Mack 58, (13) Fisher 37

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(1) Lexington 47, (8) LeRoy 35

(5) Fieldcrest 55, (4) El Paso-Gridley 42

Tuesday, January 17

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(2) Eureka 47, (7) Heyworth 44 (OT)

(3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, (6) Tremont 34

Wednesday, January 18

At Tri-Valley High School

(9) Tri-Valley 45, (12) Dee-Mack 36

At Flanagan-Cornell High School

(11) Ridgeview 62, (10) Flanagan-Cornell 36

Thursday, January 19

Fifth-place bracket semifinals

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(4) El Paso-Gridley 50, (8) LeRoy 43

At Tremont High School

(7) Heyworth 71, (6) Tremont 60

Friday, January 20

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Championship semifinals

(5) Fieldcrest, 49, (1) Lexington 48

(2) Eureka 46, (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(11) Ridgeview 54, (9) Tri-Valley 46 (Consolation championship)

(4) El Paso-Gridley 64, (7) Heyworth 34 (Fifth-place game)

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(1) Lexington 49, (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39 (Third-place game)

(5) Fieldcrest 48, (2) Eureka 44 (Championship game)

—

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, January 14

(9) El Paso-Gridley 66, (8) Fisher 56

(4) Dee-Mack 81, (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 22

(5) Heyworth 48, (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32

(7) Tri-Valley 49, (10) Ridgeview 33

(6) LeRoy 47, (11) Lexington 33

Monday, January 16

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

(12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, (13) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 19

At Eureka College

(1) Fieldcrest 59, (9) El Paso-Gridley 35

(4) Dee-Mack 43, (5) Heyworth 27

(2) Tremont 57, (7) Tri-Valley 38

(3) Eureka 51, (6) LeRoy 26

Wednesday, January 18

At El Paso-Gridley High School

Consolation bracket semifinals

(8) Fisher 36, (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

(10) Ridgeview 44, (11) Lexington 41 (OT)

Fifth-place bracket semifinals

(5) Heyworth 32, (9) El Paso-Gridley 30

(7) Tri-Valley 56, (6) LeRoy 50

Thursday, January 19

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

Championship semifinals

(4) Dee-Mack 53, (1) Fieldcrest 40

(2) Tremont 51, (3) Eureka 43

Saturday, January 21

At El Paso-Gridley High School

(8) Fisher 47, (10) Ridgeview 41 (Consolation title game)

(7) Tri-Valley 54, (5) Heyworth 29 (Fifth-place game)

At Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University

(1) Fieldcrest 56, (3) Eureka 48 (Third-place game)

(4) Dee-Mack 52, (2) Tremont 17 (Championship game)