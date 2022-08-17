High school golf: Previews for the 2022 season across The Times area

BOYS
Head coach: Keith Budzowski (fifth year)
Top returnees: Jonathan Cooper (sr.), Riley Haage (sr.), Drake Kaufman (jr.), Alex Billings (jr.), Seth Cooper (so.), Chandler Creedon (so.)
Top newcomers: Jacob Armstrong (fr.)
Worth noting: Fall 2021 was a special season for the Pirates, and they have high hopes this season for good reason. The Pirates return all but one player who contributed to going 7-0 in Interstate Eight Conference duals and 8-0 overall while winning five regular-season tournaments, placing second at the I-8 Tournament, claiming a third regional championship, scoring a runner-up finish at sectionals and gaining an impressive eighth-place mark at the state finals. “All the boys worked extensively in the offseason to build on the season we had last year,” Budzowski said. “We have added a few more tournaments this season in hope to prepare the team for another great postseason run. We are looking to clinch the conference title that we narrowly missed last season and set sail back to Bloomington in October – nothing goes better with golf than gondolas! It’s always fun to play our conference counterparts, but the experience these guys get in playing tournaments is second to none.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Ryan Gunderson
Top returnees: Hannah Duggan, Caroline Cooney, Payton Bruck, Sam Rivera
Top newcomers: Hannah Waddell, Payton Nodland, Kendall Lowery, Kaley Schiltz, Calie Kolesar
Worth noting: The Pirates lost only three matches last season and captured the title at the Princeton Invite along with multiple triangular wins. Duggan, along with graduate Zoe Harris, set the nine-hole record of 1-over par last season. “We have a number of new players this season and are expecting big years from Duggan and Cooney,” Gunderson said. “We are all excited for the new season and can’t wait for our first match in Joliet against JCA. I’m excited for the girls that are trying a new sport and can’t wait to see how their hard work all summer pays off.”
BOYS
Head coach: Mike Butler (11th season)
Top returnees: Noah Campbell (so.), Kadin Kern (jr.), Nick Sullivan (sr.)
Top newcomers: Dino Barbanente (jr.), Jack Zabukover (jr.), Doug Taxis (sr.)
Worth noting: Sandwich posted a 4-9 record in duals last season, 2-5 in conference. The Indians return only three varsity lettermen, although Sullivan, Kern and Campbell were major contributors on last year’s team that saw dramatic improvement as the season progressed. Barbanente, Drew Sullivan and Zabukover are making the jump to varsity after playing key roles on Sandwich’s JV team last season. Taylor Adams, Chance Lange, Tyler Lissman, Dan Reedy and Taxis are among the new faces. The Indians took fourth out of 15 teams at the season-opening Sandwich Invitational. “Overall, I think the new guys and the returning players have jelled, and there is a stronger competitive attitude in the program, which I think will lead to battles for playing time and make us better as a team,” Butler said. “On top of that, there are also a few freshmen and sophomores who are already making the case to be pulled up to varsity, which bodes well for the future.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Mike Butler
Top returnees: Melody Goldstein (sr.), Georgia Vehe (sr.)
Top newcomers: Ruby Ferguson (fr.), Cora Adams (sr.)
Worth noting: Sandwich last season qualified for sectionals as a team for the third year in a row and posted an 8-14 record in duals. The graduation of Alijah Campbell, a three-time MVP and four-time all-conference golfer, leaves a significant void. Sandwich will count on returning players Goldstein, in her fourth varsity season, and Vehe, in her third, to lead the Indians to continued success. “Melody is a hard worker and a leader who knows what it takes to be successful, both on and off the course. Georgia leads by example and is not afraid to put in the time and effort to get better,” Butler said. “Both girls were a big part of last year’s success, and their hard work and leadership will be invaluable to our newcomers, Ruby and Cora.”
Head coach: Dustin Masley (sixth year)
Top returnees: Cole Park (jr.), Jaydon Nambo (jr.)
Top newcomers: Kylen Krasnican (sr.), Drew Donahue (jr.), Cooper Spears (jr.), Xander McCloskey (jr.), Nolan Ketcham (so.), Nolan Coughlin (so.), Clayton Lehman (so.)
Worth noting: Streator lost a number of solid players to graduation, but Masley said he feels he has four or five who can claim medalist honors on any given day. The Bulldogs will be looking to defend their Illinois Central Eight Conference regular-season and tournament titles. “We expect to compete in every match we play, and I feel should be in the hunt for another conference championship and conference tournament championship,” Masley said. “We also feel like we have the talent to advance in the postseason to a sectional as a team. Early in the season we are looking for consistent scores, improvement around the greens and better decision-making on the golf course. We will get better every day in matches and in practice, and hopefully by the end of the season we have six guys playing their best golf.”
Head coach: Mark Vickroy
Top returnees: Carson Zellers, Ryan Peterson, Casey Shearer
Top newcomers: Ashton Grady, Daniel Hoffman, Jacob Wutteran
Worth noting: Zellers returns after qualifying for the Class 1A sectionals last season and being named to the Times All-Area Honor Roll. “Returning golfers will make up our core, but new golfers will help us this year also,” Vickroy said. “I’m looking for great things this year. We have the ability to do very well this year as long as we stay focused. Looking forward to the season and showing what we can do.”
BOYS
Head coach: Bryan Erickson (12th year)
Top returnees: Kaleb Powell (sr.), Grant Siegel (so.)
Top newcomers: Dalton DeGrush (sr.), Brett Marques (sr.), Ryker Terry (so.), Grayson Sobkowich (so.), Keegan Murphy (so.)
Worth noting: Seneca was 19-1 overall and 9-0 in Tri-County Conference duals last fall but lost the top four players from that squad to graduation. “With the loss of those guys, we are looking for Kaleb Powell to step into the No. 1 position and be the leader of the team. We will definitely go through some growing pains this year, but with a solid top four, I still think we can be fairly competitive.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Bryan Erickson
Top returnees: Addison Stiegler (jr.), Julia Hogan (jr.), Shelby Welsh (so.)
Top newcomers: Jessica Bertrang (sr.), Jolena Odum (jr.)
Worth noting: The Irish finished 13-10 overall and second at regionals to become the second team in school history to qualify for sectionals. “A few key individuals were lost due to graduation [including The Times 2021 Girls Golfer of the Year, Rylee Stenzel], but we hope juniors Addison Stiegler and Julia Hogan will continue to build on their two years of experience and lead the team this year,” Erickson said. “We are expecting sophomore Shelby Welsh will be a major contributor as well.”
Head coach: Chad Baker (17th year)
Top returnees: Camden Figgins (sr.), Braxton Hart (sr.), Hudson Stafford (sr.), Kole Stegman (sr.), Mason McNelis (sr.), Carson Baker (jr.), Hunter Staton (jr.), Beau Raikes (so.)
Top newcomers: Cole Reibel (sr.), Zach Carlson (sr.), Vaughn Lenert (jr.), Makenzie Manke (jr.), Garett Snyder (fr.)
Worth noting: The co-op is the returning Little Ten Conference champion and brings back Figgins, who posted a nine-hole avgerage of 40.2 last season and was a sectional qualifier. “Camden’s goal is to make sectionals again and this year advance to the state tournament,” coach Baker said. “The other five spots will be filled by the group of six or seven players who all shoot similar scores as one another. We’ll be very interchangeable and go with the hot hand at the time. I think we’ll do well in nine-hole matches against pretty much everyone, but I’d like to see our 18-hole tourney results improve from last year. Playing 18 holes is a grind sometimes, but winning our conference tourney and a full-team sectional qualifier are the main goals this year.”
BOYS
Head coach: Dillon Reel
Top returnees: Ryan Browder (jr.), Trenton Fruit (jr.), Rocco Morsovillo (jr.), Joseph Jungles (jr.), Easton Fruit (so.), Grady Harp (so.)
Top newcomers: Virgil Ackley (so.), Trey Guaer (jr.), Jonathan Anderson (fr.)
Worth noting: The Red Raiders return a group of experienced players led by Browder and Morsovillo, who played consistently over the summer. Earlville needs to replace No. 1 golfer Jeremy Weymouth, who graduated. “I’m hoping the younger guys can step up and fill the spot Weymouth left,” Reel said. With the group of veteran players, the Red Raiders look to compete in the Little Ten Conference and end their drought of advancing an individual or team to sectional. “Our biggest goals are winning the conference and advancing out of the regional,” Reel said. “Even just having an individual move out of regional is a goal. Any one of our top four [has a chance to advance] – Browder, Morsovillo, Harp or Trenton Fruit.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Dillon Reel
Top returnees: Kaydence Harp (sr.), Natalie Barton (sr.), Emma Fasking (sr.)
Top newcomers: Lexie Campbell (sr.), Mya Humm (sr.), Mya Ramey (fr.)
Worth noting: Harp leads the senior-laden Red Raiders after earning The Times All-Area honors a year ago. Last fall, Harp was third in the area in average at 51 and missed advancing to sectionals by three strokes. “We’re hoping she builds off what she did last year,” Reel said. “She missed the sectional by a couple of strokes, so we hope this year she puts together a good all-around year.” Barton and Fasking played on the varsity last season, while Campbell – who doubles as a volleyball player – returns after a year away. “We want to get somebody to advance out of the regional,” Reel said. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest goal.”
BOYS
Head coach: Travis Nix
Top returnees: Lucas Bernardi (sr.), Blake Ramsey (so.), Nathan Buchanan (so.), Conner Reichman (jr.)
Worth noting: The Knights have a chance at the top this season as Nix takes over for Matt Winkler, who retired after 28 seasons leading the program. “With a roster of 15 this year, a new coach and six new to the program, we are excited for growth over the next few years, and we’re hoping to add some JV play,” Nix said. Bernardi will lead the way for the Knights. He had a 43.3 average last season and has qualified for the state meet in both of his seasons in which the IHSA held a full postseason. Nix said the Knights’ goals are to win the Putnam County Scramble and the Heart of Illinois Conference.
GIRLS
Coach: Lisa Lindstrom
Top returnees: Audrey Haugens (sr.), Abby Harms (sr.), Emmie Wells (jr.), Ava Marty (jr.), Gwyn Frei (jr.), Jessica Schultz (so.)
Top newcomers: Morgan Gerdes (sr.), Julia Ehrnthaller (so.)
Worth noting: The Knights have a veteran roster with six players back with varsity experience. Fieldcrest also has a pair of first-year golfers who could contribute, as well, in Gerdes, who Lindstrom said has a strong chip shot, and Ehrnthaller, who Lindstrom said has a nice drive. “We have quite a few strong golfers, and as a team I can see us placing at the Heart of Illinois Conference and moving on to the sectional,” Lindstrom said.
