La Salle County police reports: August 16, 2023

Raul S. Caban, 52, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for civil contempt at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Devonte L. Williams, 28, of Granville, was charged by Peru police with driving while revoked, no insurance, illegal use of oscillating-flashing light and failure to signal a lane change at 4:28 p.m. Aug. 9 on Route 251 at North 2551st Road (Ben Samek Road).
Justin M. Parks, 28, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driver possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle, expired registration sticker and suspended registration at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 9 at Fourth and Henry streets.
Sherman J. Weiss, 66, of Streator, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 9:58 a.m. Monday at All About Eyes.
Jose R. Avila, 30, of Spring Valley, was picked up by Peru police on a Marshall County warrant for failure to appear (suspended registration) at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of 25th Street.
Joanne M. Garncarz, 38, of Granville, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Route 251 and Shooting Park Road.
William K. Hawkins, 66, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was charged by Peru police with failure to report an accident to police authority at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Church streets.
Lupe M. Ascencio Campos, 60, of Granville, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at Shooting Park Road and Calhoun Street.
Charlotte M. Larrow, 32, homeless, was charged by Peru police with felony retail theft at 12:59 p.m. Friday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 941 Wenzel Road.
Robert Danielson, 45, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
