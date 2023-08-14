Seed saving workshops coming to Peru, Streator libraries

Many gardeners spend countless dollars on purchasing new seeds every year. By planning your garden for seed saving, you can get high-quality seeds for the future.

Attend one of the University of Illinois Extension’s Seed Saving Workshops and learn important concepts and techniques for seed saving, such as open pollination and variety isolation, to get the best quality seeds for your garden. Harvesting and seed storage also will be discussed.

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension will be offering two workshops covering seed saving.

The first workshop will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. To register for this date and location go to the following link go.illinois.edu/seedsavingperu.

The second workshop will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S Park St. To register for this date go to the following link at go.illinois.edu/seedsaver.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator, at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu with any questions about registration or programming.