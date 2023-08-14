Ottawa man charged in Aug. 9 vehicle burglary

A man was charged after a Wednesday vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said in a Monday news release.
Brent R. Valdez, 44, of Ottawa, was taken to the La Salle County Jail and formally charged with burglary (without causing damage), a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.
Ottawa police officers, with the assistance of the Naplate Police Department, located Valdez and developed him as a suspect. Valdez was found to be in possession of items believed to be taken from a nearby motor vehicle as well as a purported controlled substance, police said in the news release.
Bond was set at $10,000.
The Ottawa Police Department extended thanks to the Naplate Police Department, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the residents who assisted in the investigation.