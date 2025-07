Recent Woodland graduate and Times All-Area Football first-teamer Aydan Radke has selected to continue his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and his football career at the NCAA Division III level with the Engineers. Pictured at his signing ceremony are (from left) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland defensive coordinator Aaron Jackson, family members John Roemer, Deborah Roemer, Aydan Radke, Zander Radke and FCW head coach Todd Reed. (Provided by Woodland School)