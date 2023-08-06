Streator man, 26, dead after Saturday shooting

A Streator man is being held in La Salle County Jail for a felony firearm charge after a Saturday night shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Harold L. Crank, 53, of Streator, is being held on a preliminary charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, Streator police said in a press release issued Sunday.

Crank was arrested following an investigation launched at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting.

“Upon arrival, Officers observed a 26-year-old male that sustained a single gunshot wound,” Streator police said. “The victim was provided immediate medical attention and transported to a local hospital. He later died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.”

A man in the residence, identified as Crank, was taken into custody and then taken to jail, police said.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public,” Streator police said. “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.”

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Sunday that Crank was expected to appear Monday morning for a bond hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court. Navarro declined additional comment on the still-unfolding investigation.

Harold L. Crank (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

This is the fourth gunshot death in La Salle County since early May. Shaquita M. Kelly died after a May 6 shooting in Streator and Eric Clements died June 5 from a gunshot sustained outside his Ottawa home. Streator police reported another June death by gunshot, though that case remains under investigation.