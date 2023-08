La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said her office mailed out new voter identification cards Thursday.

The practice is being done per statute, which requires new cards be mailed to all current registered voters in the county every two years.

Voters registered at their correct address should receive their card within the next couple weeks. Anyone not receiving their card, or receiving one for someone not living at the address should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202.