Marchelloni’s Pizza in Ottawa reopens under new ownership

Marchelloni’s Pizza has reopened under new ownership at 424 W. Main St., Ottawa.
Pickup and delivery is available. For more information, search for Pizzas by Marchelloni-Ottawa on Facebook.
A Marchelloni’s opened in 2019 in Ottawa and later was rebranded as ALFIE’s, which has closed.
