Streator library to host turtle scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a turtle scavenger hunt the week of May 20. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a turtle scavenger hunt the week of May 20.

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Additional activities are planned at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of May 20. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21: Little’s art time geared for children 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21: Story time. Children 5-plus and younger. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24: Painting Academy, open to the public, ages 8 and older. The library invites patrons for a night full of colors.