Ottawa ENT to leave at end of May

Dr. Tracey Childers, who specializes in ear, nose and throat and otolaryngic allergy, is leaving OSF Saint Elizabeth in Ottawa later this month.

“We thank Dr. Tracey Childers for the wonderful care and expertise she has provided our patients,” said Paul Arco, OSF Healthcare media relations coordinator.

“We are actively recruiting otolaryngologists at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, and are fortunate that Angelia Vezzetti, PA, continues to provide excellent care for our patients. In addition, we have OSF-associated otolaryngologists available in Peoria, Mendota, and Rockford as well an audiologist, Jennifer Sangston, who is available for referral for hearing checks, hearing aid fittings, and repair.”

For questions, call 815-434-7473.

