Create 3-D paper strawberries decoration at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Celebrate National Strawberry Month at the Reddick Library in Ottawa by creating 3-D paper strawberries for decoration.

The crafter hours workshop is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, for adults. Registration is required as spots are limited because of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk, 1010 Canal St.

The following activities also are scheduled the week of May 20.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 20: Mystery Monday Book Club, “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: When Athena Liu, literary darling, dies in freak accident, down-on-her-luck author June Hayward steals her unpublished manuscript and publishes it under the ambiguous name Juniper Song. As evidence threatens June’s stolen success, she will discover exactly how far she will go to keep what she thinks she deserves.

5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 21: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23: Bad Art Night, seventh through 12th grades. Bad Art Night is dedicated to individuals who enjoy being creative, even if they don’t identify as skilled artists.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.