Marseilles to get Broadway Park work started

The Marseilles City Council approved Wednesday the base bid of $969,226 from Connelly Construction of Morris for the complete renovation of Broadway Park. (Michael Urbanec)

The Marseilles City Council approved Wednesday the base bid of $969,226 from Connelly Construction of Morris for the complete renovation of Broadway Park.

The project includes the installation of a splash pad, pickleball courts, basketball courts, all new playground equipment, bathroom facilities and a paved walkway for those looking to stroll.

There is not timetable for the effort’s completion, but Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said he hopes that it might be finished toward the end of summer.

“We’ve been working on this for a couple years,” Hollenbeck said, adding with a laugh, “Nothing ever happens quick. … It might be a little too late for the splash pad, but not for everything else. With the splash pad, we’ll be ready to rock and roll next summer.”

Hollenbeck said the city still is soliciting donations to help defray the overall cost of the $1 million project. That the city workers are going to remove all of the old pavement and playground equipment will save about $85,000.

In other action, the council:

Approved a payment of $195,570 to Opperman Construction for the Union Street sanitary sewer replacement project. Those funds came from a grant received from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Approved a resolution reaffirming support for maintaining the name of Starved Rock State Park.

Approved a resolution for maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code, allowing it to use motor fuel tax funds as part of the $295,000 for annual street repair projects.

