Baseball: Streator Junior League All-Stars move to 2-0 in state tournament

Little League postseason all-star tournaments continued play Monday across the state, including the Streator 14-Year-Old All-Stars winning again at Sterling on Sunday.
The Streator 14s picked up another victory in the Junior League Illinois State Tournament, defeating Beardstown 11-4. Streator now sits at 2-0 in the state tournament.
Brennen Stillwell (two singles, three RBIs), Isaac Melvin (two singles, one RBI), Carter Compton (single, triple, two RBIs) and Maddan McCloskey (two singles, two RBIs) led the Streator attack. Colin Byers (2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K) and Kamdyn Darrow (5 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) pitched for Streator, which next plays Burbank late Monday night back in Sterling.
Minor League baseball: At Oglesby, the District 20 champion Streator 10-Year-Old All-Stars advanced out of the Minor League Sub-State Tournament and on to the Illinois Minor League State Tournament scheduled to open play July 29 in suburban LaGrange Park.