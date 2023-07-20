Senior League Central Region Tournament returns to Peru this weekend

After a two-year absence, Little League Baseball’s Senior League Central Region returned last summer to the Illinois Valley.
And, man, was it nice to play ball again.
“It was real good to be back,” said Tim Trevier, the administrator of District 20, the tournament’s longtime host. “Taking those couple years off [due to efforts to contain the novel coronavirus] was tough.”
For the 36th year, Peru will host eight 16-and-under state champions and one homegrown team, beginning with opening ceremonies Friday evening and continuing with action at Washington and Veterans parks Saturday through Wednesday.
Following guidance from Little League Baseball and Softball, this year’s Central Region will be not be conducted under its traditional pool-play format, but instead as a modified double-elimination tournament. Trevier admits he has mixed feelings on the change.
On the negative side, teams traveling hundreds of miles to the Peru area will be eliminated as early as Sunday after only two days of competition, not only a downer for them but also to the economic impact the tournament has on the area. On the positive side, however, each and every game will carry the importance and drama that in the past only the elimination rounds created.
“The pool games were nice,” he said, “but everyone coming out of pool play was going to get ranked somewhere. Everyone got to advance, and then that’s when it got serious. There’s no doubt every game’s going to matter this year. That’ll be interesting for certain.”
The local team – the District 20 champion Spring Valley 16-Year-Old All-Stars, who earned their automatic bid with an 11-1 victory over Peru last weekend – will open play in Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, taking on Taylor North [Michigan’s Senior League state champions]. Over at Washington Park at 10 a.m., Franklin Township (Indiana) and Northwest (Missouri) will open their tournaments.
Those games will be followed at 12:30 p.m. with Madison (Wisconsin) vs. Ironton (Ohio) at Veterans Park and Granndview (Iowa) facing off against defending Central Region champion Burbank American (Illinois’ state champions) at Washington Park.
Because of the odd number of clubs in the nine-team field, Leslie County (Kentucky) won’t open its tournament until Sunday afternoon.
Games will continue at Veterans and Washington parks until Monday, when Washington Park takes over as the sole site. In past years, the tournament was held at one field in Peru and one in Oglesby, but starting with last year’s Central Region and continuing this year all games take place in Peru.
The winner of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. championship game advances to the Senior League World Series held at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C. Last season, Illinois state champion Burbank American won a walk-off thriller for the Central Region banner, while local entrant La Salle-Peru made it to the semifinals before being eliminated.
Friday’s opening ceremonies at Washington Park are scheduled to include a 6 p.m. introduction of teams followed by a Challenger Division game for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
Senior League Baseball Central Region Tournament
At Peru (W=Washington Park, V=Veterans Park)
Saturday, July 22
Spring Valley vs. Michigan (V), 10 a.m.
Indiana vs. Missouri (W), 10 a.m.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio (V), 12:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Iowa (W), 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
noon (W & V), 12:30 p.m. (W & V), 3 p.m. (W)
Monday, July 24
9 a.m. (W), 11:30 a.m. (W), 2 p.m. (W), 5:30 p.m. (W)
Tuesday, July 25
10 a.m. (W)
Wednesday, July 26
10 a.m. (W), 3 p.m. (W)