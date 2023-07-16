St. Vincent de Paul in Streator moves to 3rd floor of OSF Center for Health

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Streator has moved its offices to Rooms 300 and 302 on the third floor of the OSF Center for Health Streator, 111 Spring St.

St. Vincent de Paul is a volunteer organization supported by St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish and community monetary donations that provide tangible assistance to people in need on a person-to-person basis. Assistance may include emergency rent, utilities, household goods, in town rides and/or referral services. The organization also accept donations of furniture to redistribute to those in need.

Streator’s St. Vincent de Paul Society annually sponsors the Coming Together to Get Ahead Workshop. It is a 17-week workshop supported by a team of mentors who help people learn to build resources and create an individual plan to achieve a stable, secure life. By coming together they work to create pathways out of poverty. An open house will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St. All are welcome.

For information or help call 815-672-3687. The office is open by appointment only.