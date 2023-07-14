OSF to open gastroenterology office in Ottawa

OSF HealthCare announced the new OSF Medical Group – Gastroenterology office will open on Monday, July 17, at 1304 Gemini Circle, Ottawa.

The clinic’s specialty providers include Geetha Dodda, MD, Jenny Gaworski, APRN, and Julie Flanagan, APRN, ensuring continued access for patients needing gastroenterology services.

New or existing patient appointments can be made by calling 815-431-3079. Any patients with appointments scheduled under St. Margaret’s Health must call and reschedule. OSF HealthCare does not have access to those scheduled appointment records.

Former St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records from St. Margaret’s Health, which has partnered with a vendor to assist with this process. Visit aboutsmh.org/medical-records-request and complete the Authorization for Use and Disclosure of Health Information form. When filling out the form, be sure to list the reason for the request and where to send the records. Fax to 815-664-1169 or mail to: SMH - Medical Records Requests, 600 E. First St., Spring Valley, IL 61362 SMH will no longer accept requests over the phone or by message, but if you have a question about your records, call 815-664-1583. Expect at least 30 days to receive your records. Record requests are subject to fees that may be charged by SMH or their vendor in accordance with state and ffederal Laws. For Radiology images performed at Peru or Spring Valley hospitals, call the Imaging Department at 815-664-1469.

Illinois Valley residents seeking information regarding their care can call OSF at 844-673-2778. This line is available 24/7 and will offer individuals a direct connection to the information they need during this time. Additionally, patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa. Individuals can also get 24/7 virtual visits through OSF OnCall.