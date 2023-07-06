3 residential burglary arrests made in Streator

Two Streator women and a man were arrested Thursday after an investigation into a residential burglary.

Police were alerted to a possible burglary about 3 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Golf Road by a neighborhood resident. Upon arrival, Streator police took Heather Legner, 45, into custody.

Police said they were told a tractor mower reported stolen was relocated to the 200 block of Lukins Street, where they found the John Deere rider mower at that location. As the officers were securing the stolen rider mower and preparing to carry out a search warrant, a second woman, Nicole M. Finney, 38, arrived at the residence.

Police said they found suspected methamphetamine in her possession after a search. She also was taken into custody.

After the search warrant for the Lukins Street residence was secured with the assistance of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Pruitt, 51, emerged from the residence and was taken into custody minutes before the arrival of the La Salle County SWAT Team, police said.

A search of the Lukins Street residence revealed numerous suspected stolen items linked to other suspected burglaries throughout the city, police said. Several items were removed from the residence and transported to the Streator Police Department, where some of those recovered items were identified by at least one victim of a recent burglary, police said.

The three suspects were charged with residential burglary and Legner also had a warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Livingston County. They will be transported to La Salle County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. The La Salle County and Livingston County sheriff’s offices assisted Streator police.