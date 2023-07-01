South Beloit man injured after Friday fall at Matthiessen State Park

A 35-year-old man from South Beloit was injured Friday after falling while climbing near in Matthiessen State Park, according to IDNR Conservation Police Sergeant Phil Wire.

Wire said that authorities were notified at 2:43 p.m. of an individual who had fallen near the Lake Falls area of the park.

Two conservation officers located the individual laying in the water at the bottom of the waterfall. Wire said that the individual was conscious and appeared to have a broken left hip and left wrist.

Oglesby Fire Department called in support for rope rescue to bring the individual up the west wall of the canyon. The individual was then airlifted to a medical facility in Rockford for treatment.

Wire added that charges for climbing in a restricted area are currently pending.