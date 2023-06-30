Ottawa’s New Brite Spot arson case heads to trial Aug. 28

An Ottawa man will stand trial for arson Aug. 28 for allegedly setting fire to the New Brite Spot Family Restaurant – unless a mental health expert finds him unfit to stand trial, that is.
John F. Smith, 44, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of arson, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. set trial dates but also agreed to have Smith undergo a mental health evaluation. Assistant La Salle County Public Defender Doug Kramarsic said in open court he doesn’t have a bona fide doubt about Smith’s fitness – that is, whether he has the faculties to assist at trial – but still wants a mental health expert to examine Smith for fitness and sanity at the time of the offense.
Smith will next appear Aug. 18 unless he’s found unfit, in which case he’d be placed in state custody for an indefinite period of treatment.
The Ottawa restaurant was heavily damaged by a fire reported late April 15. A witness reported seeing a man flee the business at the time of the fire, Ottawa police said later, and Smith was developed as a suspect based on video surveillance.