La Salle County: Click it, don’t risk it

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that now through Memorial Day weekend it is stepping up enforcement efforts to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.” (Photo provided)

Summer is just around the corner, and while travel plans may vary, one thing remains constant: the need to wear your seat belt.

With this in mind, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that now through Memorial Day weekend it is stepping up enforcement efforts to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

The consequences of not wearing or improperly wearing a seat belt are clear. In 2022, Illinois had 300 fatalities involving unrestrained passengers. Seat belts only save lives when they are used. Some still don’t like to buckle up.

Nationally, it is estimated that 91.9% of people use seat belts, while Illinois boasts a 93% seat belt compliance rate. The simple click of a seat belt can limit injury or save your life during a crash.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.