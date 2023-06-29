Streator man gets 4 years for killing cyclist

A Streator motorist pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to report a 2022 crash in which he struck and killed a La Salle cyclist.
He was arrested and charged May 11 for failing to report a May 8 crash on Route 351, just south of La Salle, that resulted in the death of a La Salle man.
Gabriel Benitez, 27, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court failure to report an accident involving injury or death, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison for the May 8, 2022, crash that killed 45-year-old Carl J. Telford.
Benitez was sentenced to the minimum term and, with nearly six months time served and a shot at day-for-day good time, could be released in late 2024.
Deputies said Carl J. Telford, 45, was riding an electric bicycle along Route 351 when he was believed to have been struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. Telford was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Telford died as a result of the injuries he suffered, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
After an investigation, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the 1999 Cadillac Escalade deputies said was involved in the crash. Benitez had borrowed the car, investigators learned.
When offered a chance to speak, Benitez apologized for his actions and to Telford’s family. His lawyer said after the hearing Benitez had been remorseful from the outset and took responsibility for his actions.
“He wishes he could take it back,” Peru defense attorney Douglas Olivero said, “but he can’t.”