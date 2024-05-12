La Salle County marriage licenses: April 15-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from April 15 through April 30, 2024.
Lane William Davis of Clarksville, Tennessee and Kassidy Brianne Maierhofer of Clarksville, Tennessee
Abram Cristopher Farley of Leland and Kaitlyn Diane Fries of Leland
Clint Josh Cavanaugh of Ottawa and Laura Michelle Frederici of Streator
Mark Ellis Morscheiser of Utica and Tina Jill Curtis of Utica
Alexander Thomas Peterson of Seneca and Jocelynn Marie Ludkowski of Seneca
Cameron Michael Davis of Rock Falls and Alexis Renee Diaz of Mendota
David Michael Long of Ottawa and Deztanee Racheal Frazier of Ottawa
Hoang Thai Vu of Galesburg, Michigan and Kristy Hoang of Streator
Jared William Wheeler of Mendota and Kristin Ella Cores of Mendota
Alirio Antonio Leon of La Salle and Oneida Peñuela Contreras of La Salle
Christopher John Brom Jr. of Mazon and Amber Lyn Snell of Mazon
Ryan Deane Mortlock of Darien and Amanda Renee Bowers of Darien
Daniel Edward Murray III of Chicago and Emilie Mary Ann Pegarsch of Chicago
Charles Alan Rogers of Streator and Joshua Matthew Jordan of Streator
Jackson Bradley Everett of Marseilles and Kodi Erin Margaret Miller of Marseilles
Ethan Alexander Bridson of Sherman and Devan Lynn Wilson Atkinson of Sherman
Joshua Andrew Bazik of Ottawa and Rachel Anne Russow of Ottawa
Beau Michael Carpenter of Seneca and Alina Rose Johnson of Seneca
Jonathan David Booth Jr. of La Salle and Emma Christine Howell of La Salle
Roby Tarango of Peru and Martha Magaly Reyes Soto of Peru
Cameron Joseph Bailes of Wenona and Victor Daniel Leon Alvarez of Chicago
Dustin Michael Hougas of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Samantha Marie Thurner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri
Jeremiah Adam Schultz of Sandwich and Ashley Nicole Willoughby Mendota
Christian Gunner Wiley of Earlville and Jordan Ann Timm of Earlville
Benjamin Richard Finley of Peru and Zoe Elizabeth Boynton of Peru
Travis James Anderson of Naplate and Lesley Nichol Morey of Naplate
Ernesto Jesus Escatel of Mendota and McKenzie Dee Bentley of Mendota
Robert Allen McDonald of Marseilles and Shelby Lee Stephens of Marseilles
William John Linn of Streator and Hannah Nichole Holl of Streator
Ryan Scott Frank of La Salle and Mackenzie Paige Edens of McNabb