La Salle County marriage licenses: April 15-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from April 15 through April 30, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Lane William Davis of Clarksville, Tennessee and Kassidy Brianne Maierhofer of Clarksville, Tennessee

Abram Cristopher Farley of Leland and Kaitlyn Diane Fries of Leland

Clint Josh Cavanaugh of Ottawa and Laura Michelle Frederici of Streator

Mark Ellis Morscheiser of Utica and Tina Jill Curtis of Utica

Alexander Thomas Peterson of Seneca and Jocelynn Marie Ludkowski of Seneca

Cameron Michael Davis of Rock Falls and Alexis Renee Diaz of Mendota

David Michael Long of Ottawa and Deztanee Racheal Frazier of Ottawa

Hoang Thai Vu of Galesburg, Michigan and Kristy Hoang of Streator

Jared William Wheeler of Mendota and Kristin Ella Cores of Mendota

Alirio Antonio Leon of La Salle and Oneida Peñuela Contreras of La Salle

Christopher John Brom Jr. of Mazon and Amber Lyn Snell of Mazon

Ryan Deane Mortlock of Darien and Amanda Renee Bowers of Darien

Daniel Edward Murray III of Chicago and Emilie Mary Ann Pegarsch of Chicago

Charles Alan Rogers of Streator and Joshua Matthew Jordan of Streator

Jackson Bradley Everett of Marseilles and Kodi Erin Margaret Miller of Marseilles

Ethan Alexander Bridson of Sherman and Devan Lynn Wilson Atkinson of Sherman

Joshua Andrew Bazik of Ottawa and Rachel Anne Russow of Ottawa

Beau Michael Carpenter of Seneca and Alina Rose Johnson of Seneca

Jonathan David Booth Jr. of La Salle and Emma Christine Howell of La Salle

Roby Tarango of Peru and Martha Magaly Reyes Soto of Peru

Cameron Joseph Bailes of Wenona and Victor Daniel Leon Alvarez of Chicago

Dustin Michael Hougas of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Samantha Marie Thurner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Jeremiah Adam Schultz of Sandwich and Ashley Nicole Willoughby Mendota

Christian Gunner Wiley of Earlville and Jordan Ann Timm of Earlville

Benjamin Richard Finley of Peru and Zoe Elizabeth Boynton of Peru

Travis James Anderson of Naplate and Lesley Nichol Morey of Naplate

Ernesto Jesus Escatel of Mendota and McKenzie Dee Bentley of Mendota

Robert Allen McDonald of Marseilles and Shelby Lee Stephens of Marseilles

William John Linn of Streator and Hannah Nichole Holl of Streator

Ryan Scott Frank of La Salle and Mackenzie Paige Edens of McNabb