La Salle County grand jury: May 7, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, May 7 and returned the following indictments:
Jesse J. Garrett, 36, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);
Joshua R. Guynn, 35, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Robert L. Wright, 38, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);
Charnelle N. Mond, 27, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
Paula L. Highland, 42, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a methamphetamine);
Jason W. McCormick, 45, of Ottawa (unlawful use of a credit card);
Bruce A. Sirtoff, 38, of Bloomington (new count: making a terrorist threat);
Jordan Casey, 25, of Streator (two counts of aggravated DUI);
Jacqueline Such, 32, of Tonica (domestic battery)