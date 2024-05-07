La Salle County grand jury: May 7, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, May 7 and returned the following indictments:

Jesse J. Garrett, 36, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Joshua R. Guynn, 35, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Robert L. Wright, 38, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Charnelle N. Mond, 27, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Paula L. Highland, 42, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a methamphetamine);

Jason W. McCormick, 45, of Ottawa (unlawful use of a credit card);

Bruce A. Sirtoff, 38, of Bloomington (new count: making a terrorist threat);

Jordan Casey, 25, of Streator (two counts of aggravated DUI);

Jacqueline Such, 32, of Tonica (domestic battery)