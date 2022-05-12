Streator man arrested after crash that resulted in La Salle bicyclist’s death

A 26-year-old Streator man was arrested and charged Wednesday for failing to report an accident Sunday on Route 351, just south of La Salle, that resulted in the death of a La Salle man.

Gabriel Benitez is being held in La Salle County with bond set at $200,000, with 10% to apply. He faces 4 to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty of the felony.

After an investigation, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office located and recovered the 1999 Cadillac Escalade deputies said was involved in the crash. Benitez was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies at a residence in Streator. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said Carl J. Telford, 45, was riding an electric bicycle along Route 351 when he was believed to have been struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. Telford was taken to the Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru where he was then transferred to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Telford died as a result of the injuries he suffered, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.



