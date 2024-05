Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa Lodge 41 presented a check for $2,000 to the Illinois Corn Stars high school all-star wrestling team. (Photo provided by Ray Jackson)

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa Lodge 41 presented a check for $2,000 to the Illinois Corn Stars high school all-star wrestling team.

The team is traveling to Florida soon for a tournament. Odd Fellows is a non-political, non-sectarian, charitable organization chartered in America in 1819. Ottawa 41 meets at its lodge location, 1660 N. 2501st Road, Ottawa (across from Pine Hills Golf Course) at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. The public is welcome.