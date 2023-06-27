Judge Vescogni elected to board of Illinois Judges Association

La Salle County Associate Judge Michelle A. Vescogni was elected to the board of directors of the Illinois Judges Association at the annual meeting June 2, 2023, at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

The Illinois Judges Association is composed of 1,250 active and retired Illinois State Court Judges. The IJA provides education and services to its members and information about court operations to the public. There are about 50 members of the board of directors.

Vescogni has been a judge since 2016. She also serves on the board of directors of the Illinois Judges Foundation and is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, serving on the Bench & Bar Section Council and the Standing Committee of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

Vescogni also is a member of the La Salle County Bar Association and chairs the Education and Practice Committee.

For information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.