5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Pair of fireworks shows set to light up the sky

1. Celebrate La Salle: The four-day festival featuring a carnival, food and live music begins Thursday and runs through Sunday on Second Street downtown. The fireworks are scheduled at dusk Friday. Additionally, the La Salle 5K run will be at 6 p.m. Friday. The Celebrate La Salle Car Show is set for Sunday morning, with bingo at noon. Hairbanger’s Ball will perform on Thursday, Alika Arlynn Band will play Friday and Lidido Funk Circus will be on stage Saturday. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Closing times for the carnival will vary by the day. Go to https://www.facebook.com/CelebrateLaSalle for more information.

2. Princeton Bike Fest and Z Tour Bike Ride: The inaugural Princeton Bike Fest is scheduled to take place from 1 to 8 pm. Friday, June 23, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive. New and used bicycles will be on sale and visitors can bring their own bikes to sell, donate or trade. Activities for children and families will begin at 1 p.m. from Illinois State Police, Illinois Children’s Hospital, Think First and The Bike Place. An art bike parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and riders in Saturday’s Z Tour Bike Ride can pick up their numbers and packets in the park between 5 and 6:30 p.m. or Saturday morning at Zearing Park and take their rides between 6 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fireworks erupt over Lake Mendota in 2021. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

3. Mendota fireworks celebration: Gates will open at 6 p.m. at Lake Mendota for the 9:30 p.m. fireworks. Admission is free. The celebration will include food vendors from Salinas Mexican Food, Tacos Guzman, Flo’s on Pulaski and the Mendota Lions Club. There will be glow merchandise sold. Go to https://www.facebook.com/mendotachamber for more information.

4. Streator Garden Walk: Four local gardens will be featured 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on the Streator Garden Walk. This fundraiser is part of The Longest Day, a worldwide effort to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. A donation jar will be located at each garden. Any donation serves as an entry fee to view all four gardens. All gardens will feature local artists en plein air painting. Gardeners sharing their greens are Becky Berry, 7 Groveland St.; Bill and Cheri Schmitt, 14 Groveland St.; Bill Trelease and Steve Fisher, 702 E Broadway St.; and Gary and Pam Riss, 1409 E 2309th Road. For information go to http://alz.org/goto/StreatorGardenWalk or call 815-673-1389 or email phriss1951@gmail.com.

5. Naplate Safety Day: The Naplate fire and police departments will be hosting a community safety day from noon to 2 p.m. at Vittone Park. There will be plenty of activities for children, including fire truck rides, fire fighting simulators and smokehouses. Organizations that deal with public health and wellness will be in attendance with tables. After the event, the Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Naplate Community Center. Dinner tickets are $10. Carryouts are available.

