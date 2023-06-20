Celebrate La Salle to begin Thursday

Celebrate La Salle, the city’s annual four-day summer festival featuring live music, a carnival and fireworks show, is set Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25.

The event will take place on Second Street in downtown La Salle and will feature live entertainment ranging from live music to bingo.

Hairbanger’s Ball, an 1980s hair rock tribute band, will open the string of live entertainers from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, 3 Day Weekend, a rock n’ roll cover band, will kick off the live acts for the day from 6 to 9 p.m. followed by Midwest Country artist and songwriter Alika Arlynn from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday’s performers will be Whiskey & Harmony, a modern band covering everything from rock, pop and oldies, from 3 to 6 p.m and open for 303, a tribute rock band from 6 to 9 p.m. Libido Funk Circus, a dance and cover band, will end the night from 9 to 11 p.m.

An aerial view of the 2022 Celebrate La Salle festival. (Scott Anderson)

Following Saturday night’s events, visitors on Sunday will have the opportunity to play bingo from noon to 3 p.m.

The celebration also will include a daily carnival beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. Closing times for the carnival will vary by the day.

The carnival also will have wristband specials for $30 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Celebrate La Salle Car Show will open registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday with a vehicle entry fee of $12. For more information on the car show, call Mike Nieslawski at 815-488-2867 or Nancy Nieslawski at 815-488 2876.

The city will have a 50/50 raffle going throughout the weekend with the drawing scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Follow “Celebrate La Salle” on Facebook for more information on the events. Other event highlights include:

5 p.m. Friday: Craft fair

At dusk on Friday: Fireworks

6 p.m Friday: La Salle 5K run

7:30 a.m. Sunday: Celebrate La Salle Car Show

Noon Sunday: Bingo

For information visit https://www.facebook.com/CelebrateLaSalle/

What: Celebrate La Salle

When: Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25

Where: Second Street in downtown La Salle