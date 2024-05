The Marseilles City Council authorized City Clerk Lesley Hart to advertise for bids for the renovation of 200 Riverfront Drive, or the new City Hall and police station. (Derek Barichello)

The city bought the old Illinois Valley Cellular building Nov. 16 for $1.35 million, with an additional $950,000 budgeted for renovations to accommodate police business. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. May 29 at the current City Hall.

“Hopefully, that will come in under budget,” Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said.