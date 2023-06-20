La Salle County police reports: June 20, 2023

Eric C. Eagelston, 23, of Wyoming, Illinois, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) and a Henry County for failure to appear (contributing to the delinquency of a minor) at 6:11 p.m. Monday.
Tyler Cordray, 29, of Streator, was picked up by Streator police on La Salle and Livingston county warrants for failure to appear (traffic) at 2:30 p.m. Monday in his residence.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.