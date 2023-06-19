Registration open for Streator library’s summer reading program

The Streator Public Library’s summer reading program is encouraging patrons to “find your voice.”

The library will be focused on showcasing the ways to “find your voice” at the library, including music, writing, drama, reading and sports.

Sign up begins Monday, June 19, and the full schedule will be on the Streator Public Library website at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

Additionally, the week of June 19 will feature a surfboard scavenger hunt. Find the different surfboards hidden throughout the library. The Streator library is located at 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 19: Drama Camp: Day 1. Learn about drama with a group of like minded peers. Must register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: Hooks and needles.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Resume workshop. A workshop offering information how to put together a resume.

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Thriller Matinee. Summer Thursday’s special event. Catch an action movie at the library. This week’s movie is “Power Rangers.”

9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 23: Drama Camp: Day 2. Learn about Drama with a group of like-minded peers. Must register online.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24: Pressed flower lanterns. Make a simple and pretty craft to decorate the home. Must register online.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Dungeons and Dragons at the library, session 1. Will you embark on the journey? Must register online.

