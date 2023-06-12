Ottawa settles case with Cusick for $30,000

An attorney for the city of Ottawa disclosed Kenneth Cusick, accused and later acquitted of murder, settled a lawsuit with city police for $30,000.
Cusick had sued his numerous accusers of “fabricating” evidence against him. The named defendants included the Ottawa Police Department and several officers who investigated the 2006 death of Tracy Cusick. Although the city denied a Freedom of Information Act request seeking closed-session minutes or a check made to Cusick, a city attorney nonetheless provided the city’s outlay.
“I can disclose the city of Ottawa’s portion of the settlement was $30,000,” attorney Megan Cantlin wrote in her reply.
That figure is notable because La Salle County settled its portion of the Cusick case for an identical sum. The county auditor disclosed a $30,000 check was cut May 26 to Cusick and his lawyers for “full and final settlement.”
While the remaining defendants are private individuals under no obligation to disclose their terms of settlement – defense lawyers have all declined commented – the identical payouts by city and county suggest a global settlement of less than $200,000.
Eleven years after Tracy Cusick’s death, prosecutors charged Kenneth with murder, alleging he drowned Tracy in a home toilet. Defense lawyers argued Tracy died from alcohol and drug intoxication. Kenneth Cusick was acquitted of murder shortly before Christmas 2019.
Ten months later, he filed a complaint alleging 12 violations of state or federal law. Some counts were thrown out. At one point, attorneys had advised U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland they anticipated a lengthy jury trial.
Recently, however, attorneys announced “a global settlement in principle” and the case was closed in May. Full terms of the settlement were not disclosed in federal court records.