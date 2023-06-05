Cusick settles with La Salle County for $30,000

Kenneth Cusick entered into a confidential settlement with those who accused him of killing his wife, for which he was acquitted in 2019, but the portion of the settlement paid by La Salle County came to $30,000.
Monday, La Salle County Auditor Stephanie Jo Thompson responded to a request filed under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. She disclosed a check was cut May 26 to Cusick and his lawyers and the $30,000 sum was labeled “full and final settlement.”
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro called it “a very reasonable settlement for the county and all parties involved,” but declined to elaborate on settlement talks conducted in closed session.
Cusick’s lawyers did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
As previously reported, last month a federal judge in Chicago received a stipulation between Cusick and attorneys for the multiple defendants. In it, attorneys disclosed “this matter has been settled and, therefore, all claims related to this cause should be dismissed with prejudice.”
Besides the county, Cusick had sued the city of Ottawa and three police officers (Dave Gualandri, Scott Cruz and Brian Zeilmann), former coroner Jody Bernard, former state’s attorney Karen Donnelly, pathologist Scott Denton and forensic experts Rod Englert and Julius Ballanco.
Cusick alleged the evidence brought against him was “fabricated,” which the defendants denied. At one point, attorneys advised U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland they anticipated a lengthy jury trial. Recently, however, attorneys announced “a global settlement in principle.”
Cusick was acquitted of murder shortly before Christmas 2019. Ten months later, he filed a complaint alleging 12 violations of state or federal law. Some counts were thrown out.
“Were it not for the 12 men and women who followed their oath and were willing to listen to the truth, Kenneth Cusick might be in prison today serving a life-ending sentence for a crime he did not commit,” Jon Loevy, one of the Chicago attorneys representing Cusick, wrote in the initial filing. “That this jury eventually pulled Kenneth Cusick out of a nightmare experience with the criminal justice system was not a foregone conclusion.
“Indeed, a group of Ottawa and La Salle County officials who collectively decided to frame Kenneth Cusick for causing his wife’s death despite what the facts showed did their very best to secure his conviction. They failed, but not before ruining Ken Cusick’s life, disparaging him in the community, destroying his reputation and causing him years of pain and suffering as he endured a spurious investigation and trial that forced him [to] repeatedly relive the worst day of his life.”
Tracy Cusick died in 2006. Eleven years later, prosecutors charged Kenneth with murder, alleging he drowned Tracy in a home toilet. Defense lawyers argued Tracy died from alcohol and drug intoxication.