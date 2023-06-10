Streator Public Library to host summer reading kickoff June 17 at City Park

The Streator Public Library will kick off its summer reading program Saturday, June 17, with activities in City Park.

Free face painting, games, crafts, a story walk and other activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Poco a Poco will have a performance in the park at 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, the library, 130 S. Park St., will be treated to a Poco a Poco presentation 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. The festival will bring its joy of music to children of the community through musical instruction and guidance.

The library scavenger hunt for the week of June 12 will be candy themed. Find your favorite sweet placed somewhere around the library to participate in the hunt.

The library will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons 101. Beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the library will host a character creation session. Session 1 will commence at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24; session 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and session 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information on the library’s programs.