La Salle County police reports: June 9, 2023

Ryan S. Jeppson, 34, of La Salle, was cited by Peru police 11:31 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Shooting Park and Meridian roads on a complaint of no valid driver’s license.
Austin B. Norquist, 25, of La Salle, was arrested by Peru police 7:20 p.m. Thursday at 5247 Trompeter Road on a complaint of battery.
James M. Newell, 25, of Peru, was arrested by Peru police 12:26 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Market Street on a warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge.
JJ Turano, 43, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Thursday on the 1800 block of Seneca Drive on a complaint of trespassing to state supported property.
Nicholas J. Cechowicz, 44, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police Thursday on the 400 block of Third Avenue on two La Salle County failure to appear warrants on driving while license revoked charges.
Jessica L. Hippard, 41, of Irvington, was cited by Peru police 3:12 p.m. Wednesday at May and Trompeter roads on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.