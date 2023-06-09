La Salle County police reports: June 8, 2023

Antonio E. Gutierrez, 47, of Aurora, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Wednesday in the 100 block of East Superior Street.
Natalie T. Negray, 24, of Schaumburg, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Wednesday at East Norris Drive and Brickton Lane.
Jessica L. Hippard, 41, of Irvington, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
Justin R. Sedam, 29, of Peru, was picked up by Peru police on a Bureau County warrant for DUI at 8:40 a.m. Monday at Walmart.
Streator police reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday that at least one sink was damaged in the men’s restroom at city park, 200 E. Hickory St., was damaged.
