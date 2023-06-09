Fewer donations, more demand put stress on Streator food pantry

The Streatorland Community Food Pantry is feeling the stress of fewer donations, coupled with a greater demand for food.

The pantry, which has served individuals and families in the area for more than 50 years, sources food through donations from local grocery stores and purchases from regional food banks. In the past few months, the amount of food available from those sources has dwindled.

In addition to a decrease in food availability, the demand for food has increased in the last two months. In March the pantry served 167 local families including 476 people. In May the number of families served rose to 232 with 716 people included. Additionally, this year’s post office Stamp Out Hunger campaign resulted in about half as much food being collected as last year.

The Streator pantry accepts donations from the public. Food, personal care and cleaning items, as well as monetary donations are welcome. The pantry, 210 N. Wasson St., is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, as well as 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.