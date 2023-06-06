Ottawa native Walt Willey to appear on ‘General Hospital’ as Jackson Montgomery

Ottawa native Walt Willey announced Monday his character Jackson Montgomery “is visiting Port Charles.”

Willey, of “All My Children” fame, will be starring in a few episodes of “General Hospital” scheduled to air in mid-July.

“So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends!” Willey said on his Facebook page. “’Jackson’ in Port Charles ... who would have thought it?”

Willey starred as lawyer Jackson Montgomery in “All My Children” from 1987-2011, making appearances as Jackson Montgomery in two episodes of “The City” in 1996.

Willey also has been active in local theater, starring in several Ottawa-area productions, including his own-man show as Wild Bill Hickok.