Live Well Streator plans Family Health and Fitness Day on June 10

Live Well Streator will host a Family Health and Fitness Day on Saturday, June 10, at City Park to cap off Community Health Improvement Week, June 4-10.

The event will coincide with the Streator Farmer’s Market, running 9 a.m. to noon. A demonstration is planned each half hour at Plumb Pavilion and historical walking tours will be given every 30 minutes.

There also will be an opportunity to visit with organizations throughout the community. Prizes will be awarded.

Along with a Family Health and Fitness Day on June 10, Live Well Streator is partnering with the city of Streator and other organizations for a citywide cleanup of parks, trails and other public areas. Groups of all sizes, ages and skill level who are interested in taking part in this community-wide effort can contact event coordinators Jessica Pastirik and Paul Webster from Central Church of Christ at 815-673-1581 or email connect@centrallive.net.

Onstage schedule

9:30 a.m.: Wok with Tak cooking demo

10 a.m.: Streator YMCA seated exercise demo

10:30 a.m.: Danchris Nursery plant maintenance tips

11 a.m.: U of I Extension cooking demo

11:30 a.m.: Wok with Tak cooking demo