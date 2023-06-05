United Way of Eastern La Salle County names executive director

The United Way of Eastern La Salle County Board of Directors announced the appointment of Sally Honiotes as its new executive director.

Honiotes will start work with the United Way, based out of Ottawa, on Monday, June 19.

“The board is very excited to welcome Sally to our organization.” said Jeff Hettrick, board chair. “Sally brings a wealth of experience from the organizations she has worked for in the past that will be of great benefit to the United Way.”

Honiotes has experience in leadership, training, public relations, marketing and communications. She has served with many organizations and committees in the community and is eager to use her experience to serve the United Way. Honiotes and her husband Pete have lived in Ottawa for more than 30 years.

“I am very proud and honored to be part of this great organization,” Honiotes said. “The United Way has contributed so much to our community already. I look forward to partnering with our area organizations and continuing to build on the incredible legacy of the United Way.”

Honiotes succeeds Shelli Ocepek, who is retiring after more than 30 years of leading the organization.