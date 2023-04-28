Shelli Ocepek to retire after leading United Way of Eastern La Salle County for more than 30 years

The United Way of Eastern La Salle County announced Shelli Ocepek is retiring after more than 30 years of leading the organization.

Ocepek and her husband Gary were instrumental in the creation of the Labor of Love Home Repair Program in 1992, leading to the rehabilitation of 918 homes in the last 30 years. In 1997, Ocepek organized a Community Food Pantry Advisory Board and in May of 1998, after much planning, the Ottawa Food Pantry opened to remarkable success. Ocepek won the 2022 Leo Parkerson Award from the Ottawa Chamber.

Ocepek has served on numerous boards including Easter Seals, Ottawa Township High School Foundation, Reddick Mansion Association, United Way of Illinois, and La Salle County Long Term Recovery. She leads the La Salle County Emergency Food and Shelter Program and serves with the La Salle County Early Childhood Collaboration. Ocepek has been an inspiration to all involved with the United Way, said Jeff Hettrick, board chairman.

In addition, Kathy Morrissey will be retiring at the end of May as well. Morrissey has coordinated programs, organized campaigns and managed the financial bookkeeping of the United Way for 30 years. She has been a tireless worker to help establish and coordinate United Way programs through the years, Hettrick said.

The United Way has posted information on the job opportunities on their website at https://www.unitedwayelc.org/about/employment-opportunities/